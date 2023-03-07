New Hyundai Alcazar Turbo Petrol launched in India at Rs 16.75 lakh

- Available in four variants

- Offered with manual and automatic transmissions

Hyundai India has launched the new Alcazar turbo petrol at a starting price of Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row SUV gets a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and is available across four variants with both manual and automatic transmissions. The deliveries of the updated Alcazar will commence soon.

The talking point of the Alcazar is the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that replaces the old 2.0-litre engine. The turbo petrol motor is BS6 Phase 2 compliant and E20 fuel ready and has an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. The same powertrain will also be used for the upcoming new Verna and Creta. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a DCT unit.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been retained and is offered in manual and automated gearboxes. Both engines are equipped with idle start/stop technology as standard.

Aesthetically, the new Alcazar gets a new front grille with chrome studs and a revised puddle lamp design for the higher variants. Besides this, Hyundai is offering the Alcazar in Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O), and Signature (O) variants wherein the former two can be had only with a six-seat layout.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Hyundai Alcazar are as below.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 6MT 7-seater - Rs 16.75 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum 6MT 7-seater - Rs 18.65 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) DCT 7-seater - Rs 19.96 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O)DCT 7-seater - Rs 20.25 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) DCT 6-seater - Rs 19.96 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) DCT 6-seater - Rs 20.25 lakh