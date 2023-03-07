CarWale
    Hyundai partners with ITC Agro to strengthen its presence in the rural market

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai partners with ITC Agro to strengthen its presence in the rural market

    - The partnership will strengthen Hyundai’s foothold in rural markets

    - Will collaborate with Choupal Saagar and e-Choupal platforms 

    Hyundai Motor has signed an MoU with ITC Agro Business Division to expand its presence in the rural market. The alliance will team up with Choupal Saagar and the e-Choupal platforms in rural areas and promote its vehicles through test drive activities, leaflets, car displays, and audio-video displays.

    Hyundai Front View

    Commenting on the partnership, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “By undertaking an MoU with ITC, we have partnered with their Agro Business Division, leveraging the Company’s transformative initiatives like Choupal Saagar, e-Choupal, and ITCMAARS, thereby fortifying our commitment to support the dreams of over 4 million farmers across 35 000 villages who are an integral part of the e-Choupal eco-system. This association is aimed at strengthening HMIL’s brand resonance and association with potential customers across the hinterland of India.”

    In other news, Hyundai released a set of new teasers of the 2023 Hyundai VernaThe updated sedan will be introduced in India on 21 March 2023 and will be offered in four variants. The bookings have already commenced and interested customers can book it against a token amount of Rs 25,000. 

    Mahindra Bolero gets BS6 2.0 upgrade; prices increased

