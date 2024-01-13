CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar receives minor price hike in January 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Alcazar receives minor price hike in January 2024
    • New ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 16.77 lakh
    • Available in six variants

    Hyundai India has updated the prices of its three-row SUV, the Alcazar this month. The Creta-based seven-seater now starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 16.77 lakh. It can be had in seven variants, namely, Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O).

    As for the price revision, select diesel variants of the Alcazar have received a uniform increment of Rs. 4,900. Apart from this, prices of the petrol versions have remained unchanged. While the petrol variants start at Rs. 16.77 lakh, the diesel-powered variants are available at a starting price of Rs. 17.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Alcazar Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Alcazar is equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is coupled with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Meanwhile, the latter is mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit.

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 16.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
