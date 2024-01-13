CarWale
    Maruti S-Presso gets discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in January 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • S-Presso prices in India start at Rs. 4.26 lakh
    • Offers available on MY23 and MY24 units

    A few Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering huge discounts on select models in their range. Available across the Arena and Nexa showrooms, these benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The MY23 S-Presso is available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Discounts on the MY24 units include a cash discount of Rs. 23,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced in India from Rs. 4.26 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It is offered in four variants, including Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+, across seven colours. Powering the car is a 1.0-litre, K10 petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Further, customers can also opt for a CNG version.

