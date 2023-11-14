CarWale
    Maruti S-Presso offered with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in November 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti S-Presso offered with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in November 2023
    • S-Presso prices in India start at Rs. 4.26 lakh
    • Available in seven colours and four variants

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering discounts on their products this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    For November, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000. These include benefits like a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000.

    The S-Presso has also been available with this quantum of discounts for the past 2 months. It recently became one of the four cars from the Maruti stable that does not witness a waiting period. The model is available in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi(O). Customers can choose from a range of seven colours, namely Solid Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Solid White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey, Metallic Silky Silver, and Pearl Midnight Black.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Rs. 4.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 5.04 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 5.18 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 4.73 Lakh
    PuneRs. 5.03 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 5.07 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 4.83 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 4.97 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 5.14 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 4.75 Lakh

