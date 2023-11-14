Maruti S-Presso offered with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in November 2023

S-Presso prices in India start at Rs. 4.26 lakh

Available in seven colours and four variants

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering discounts on their products this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

For November, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000. These include benefits like a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000.

The S-Presso has also been available with this quantum of discounts for the past 2 months. It recently became one of the four cars from the Maruti stable that does not witness a waiting period. The model is available in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi(O). Customers can choose from a range of seven colours, namely Solid Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Solid White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey, Metallic Silky Silver, and Pearl Midnight Black.