    Nissan Magnite AMT introductory prices extended till 30 November

    Nissan Magnite AMT introductory prices extended till 30 November
    • Available at a starting price of Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Also offered in a special Kuro edition

    Launched on 10 October, 2023, Nissan India has extended the introductory prices of the Magnite AMT. Available at a starting price of Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it can be had in XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium variants.

    Nissan Magnite Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Magnite AMT is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm of peak torque. It claims a mileage of 19.70kmpl as per ARAI test cycle. With the new gearbox, the Magnite also benefits from dual drive modes and creep function.

    It goes up against the likes of the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

    Nissan Magnite Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Magnite Kuro Edition gets a black theme inside out with gloss black alloy wheels with red brake callipers,’Kuro Edition’ badge, and black skid plates.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
