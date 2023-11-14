Nissan Magnite AMT introductory prices extended till 30 November

Available at a starting price of Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Also offered in a special Kuro edition

Launched on 10 October, 2023, Nissan India has extended the introductory prices of the Magnite AMT. Available at a starting price of Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it can be had in XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium variants.

The Magnite AMT is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm of peak torque. It claims a mileage of 19.70kmpl as per ARAI test cycle. With the new gearbox, the Magnite also benefits from dual drive modes and creep function.

It goes up against the likes of the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The Magnite Kuro Edition gets a black theme inside out with gloss black alloy wheels with red brake callipers,’Kuro Edition’ badge, and black skid plates.