    New Maruti Suzuki Swift mileage revealed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    26,192 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift mileage revealed
    • 2024 Swift has already been spotted in India
    • Could get a new hybrid powertrain at launch

    Last month, Suzuki unveiled the fourth-generation Swift at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show in Tokyo. Maruti recently commenced testing of the MY24 Swift in India, and now, we have got our hands on the mileage details of the model.

    The 2024 Maruti Swift is powered by a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z12E engine, and although the output of the model has not been revealed, we expect it to be in the range of 100bhp and 150Nm of torque. This version is mated exclusively with a CVT unit. Also up for offer is a hybrid version.

    The new Maruti Swift, in its non-hybrid and hybrid avatar, is claimed to return a mileage of 23.40kmpl and 24.50kmpl, respectively. The India-spec Swift currently sold in India is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet petrol engine with a claimed mileage of 22.38kmpl and 22.56kmpl for the manual and AMT variants, respectively. The upcoming iteration of the Swift also previews updates to the Dzire sub-four-metre sedan, and you can read all about it on our website.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Volvo EM90 makes global debut - Top highlights

