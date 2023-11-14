Volvo EM90 makes global debut - Top highlights

The Swedish automaker Volvo has taken the wraps of its first all-electric minivan, the EM90. The luxury people mover shares its underpinning and powertrain with the China-specific Zeekr 009 MPV. The MPV segment is quite popular in Asian markets and Volvo will launch its offering in China first followed by other markets across the globe.

Exterior design

Starting with its design, the EM90 features the typical Volvo look with smooth body panels and a subtle stance. Up front, it gets the signature Thor hammer-like LED DRLs with split LED headlamps setup. Then, the upright face is further highlighted by an LED studded blanked-off grille with a glowing Volvo logo.

On the sides, the EM90 rides on 19 or 20-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts. Moving to the rear, the MPV flaunts a vertical LED tail lamps setup with illuminated Volvo badging. Other exterior highlights include blacked-out pillars, massive glass surface area, shark fin antenna, multiple cameras all around the vehicle, and electrically sliding rear doors.

Interior and features

Coming to the cabin, the Volvo EM90 will be initially available in a six-seater layout. The rear captain seats are the most premium of all with retractable and foldable tables, electric adjustments with massage function, recline and deployable foot-rest function, door-mounted touch panel for controls, and a 15.6-inch roof-mounted rear entertainment screen.

As for the features, the electric van is loaded to the brim with equipment such as a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 21-speaker Bowers and Wilkins-sourced music system, all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, dual-pane sunroof, ambient lighting, 360-degree park assist, and radar-based ADAS tech.

Battery pack, driving range, and performance

The Volvo EM90 will come equipped with a rear-mounted motor coupled with a 116kWh battery pack. The drivetrain is capable of producing 265bhp and returns a driving range of up to 700km. In this state of tune, the luxury van can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 8.3 seconds.