Volvo EM90 electric MPV breaks cover

Primarily to go on sale in China

Gets a claimed range of up to 738km

Swedish car maker, Volvo, has finally taken the wraps off its first fully electric premium MPV, the EM90. Primarily to go on sale in the Chinese market, the EM90 draws its inspiration from the fully electric EX90 SUV.

Upfront, the electric MPV gets a closed grille with an illuminated Volvo logo, signature LED headlamps that are housed on the front bumper, and iconic Thor’s Hammer LED DRLs. The profile sports a typical boxy MPV silhouette. It also has sliding second-row doors, blacked-out pillars, and rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets a new pair of vertical LED taillamps, shark-fin antenna, and a huge rear windshield.

In terms of dimension, the electric MPV measures 5,206mm in length, 2,2024mm in width, and 1,859mm in height. The wheelbase of the car stands at 3,205mm and accommodates six passengers across three rows of seats.

Coming to the interior, the party piece is a 15.4-inch touchscreen in the front seat and a 15.6-inch screen that is mounted on the roof and folds down when needed. This screen comes with a camera that can be used for attending business meetings and also supports mobile screen projection along with third-party apps. In addition to this, it comes loaded with 21 speakers from Bowers and Wilkins, multiple ambient lights, and a panoramic sunroof that spans the entire cabin.

Built on the Zeekr 09 platform, the EM90 electric MPV sources its power from a 116kWh battery pack that helps the motor generate 268bhp, achieving 0-100kmph in 8.3 seconds. The battery charges from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes and returns a CLTC-claimed range of up to 738km on a single, fully charged battery.