CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki sells 1.38 lakh CNG cars in Q1 of FY2024

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    25,577 Views
    Maruti Suzuki sells 1.38 lakh CNG cars in Q1 of FY2024
    • Has the largest CNG portfolio in the country
    • Swift to soon join the CNG range

    Maruti Suzuki, while announcing its quarterly and monthly sales figures, revealed the performance of its CNG cars during the Q1 of FY2024. Having the largest CNG portfolio in the market, the automaker recorded sales of 1.38 lakh units of CNG cars from April to June 2024.

    Maruti Suzuki Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The brand registered a total of 4.14 lakh units of sales in the domestic market during this period, of which 1.38 lakh cars were CNG-equipped models. Currently, the India automaker has 12 CNG-powered models on sale, including the Alto K10, Celerio, Eeco, S-Presso, Wagon R, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno, Fronx, XL6, and the Grand Vitara. While the former eight models are sold via Arena dealerships, the latter four are offered via the brand’s premium Nexa outlets.

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    Moreover, the recently launched new-gen Swift is also set to receive CNG variants in the coming months. The popular hatchback, before the fourth-gen update, offered CNG in select variants. Notably, the Ertiga CNG is in huge demand as the MPV currently has 43,000 open bookings across the country.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Land Rover Defender Octa introduced in India at Rs. 2.65 crore
     Next 
    Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition details leaked; launching soon?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    MINI Countryman Electric

    Rs. 55.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MINI Cooper S
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jul 2024
    MINI Cooper S

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Lamborghini Urus SE

    Rs. 4.90 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki sells 1.38 lakh CNG cars in Q1 of FY2024