Maruti Suzuki sells 1.38 lakh CNG cars in Q1 of FY2024

Has the largest CNG portfolio in the country

Swift to soon join the CNG range

Maruti Suzuki, while announcing its quarterly and monthly sales figures, revealed the performance of its CNG cars during the Q1 of FY2024. Having the largest CNG portfolio in the market, the automaker recorded sales of 1.38 lakh units of CNG cars from April to June 2024.

The brand registered a total of 4.14 lakh units of sales in the domestic market during this period, of which 1.38 lakh cars were CNG-equipped models. Currently, the India automaker has 12 CNG-powered models on sale, including the Alto K10, Celerio, Eeco, S-Presso, Wagon R, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno, Fronx, XL6, and the Grand Vitara. While the former eight models are sold via Arena dealerships, the latter four are offered via the brand’s premium Nexa outlets.

Moreover, the recently launched new-gen Swift is also set to receive CNG variants in the coming months. The popular hatchback, before the fourth-gen update, offered CNG in select variants. Notably, the Ertiga CNG is in huge demand as the MPV currently has 43,000 open bookings across the country.