    Maruti Suzuki Dream Series range availability extended by a month

    Maruti Suzuki Dream Series range availability extended by a month
    • Launched for the S-Presso, Alto, and Celerio
    • Gets additional features over the top-spec model

    Sales for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Alto, and Celerio Dream Series have been extended by another month. This has come on the back of the automaker tasting success for the special range since its launch on 5 June, and these models will be available to purchase till the end of July 2024.

    Maruti officially said that it received 21,000 bookings for this range and saw a 17 per cent growth in footfalls at its Arena dealerships. The limited-run series for the three models was introduced last month to boost Maruti’s entry-level compact segment. The series sees each of the cars get additional features over their top-spec models but with no mechanical changes. We have looked at these additional features in detail in a separate story.

    The automaker has been sitting on a plateau for its small car sales for the last year and a half and has been trying multiple measures to boost numbers. The introduction of the Dream Series was also supported by a drop of Rs. 5,000 in the price of these cars' AMT models.

    We also suspect that the Dream Series is Maruti’s answer to the Renault Kwid, which was updated significantly earlier this year. The latter now is the lowest-priced car in terms of automatics and offers a touchscreen infotainment system even on its lower-spec versions.

