CarWale
    New-gen Maruti Swift starts testing in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New-gen Maruti Swift starts testing in India
    • Fourth-gen Swift could be launched in India next year
    • Could arrive with the new Z12E engine

    Hot on the heels of Suzuki pulling the covers off the new Swift, the fourth-gen model has already begun testing in India. New spy shots shared on the web reveal a heavily camouflaged test mule of the new-gen model that was spotted in the streets of Goa.

    The next generation Maruti Swift, as seen in the spy images, gets a set of new projector headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, new front and rear bumpers, new grille, fog lights, wide air dam, conventional antenna, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp. The most notable feature that confirms the test mule to be a fourth-gen Swift is the rear door handle that has been repositioned to the door from its earlier placement on the C-pillar.

    Inside, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift could receive updates in the form of a new dual-tone theme, new nine-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, touch-based controls for the AC functions, redesigned AC vents, and automatic climate control. The Japanese-spec model also features a Level 2 ADAS suite, although this is unlikely to be offered with the India-spec car.

    Under the hood, the Swift is currently powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit, with an output rated at 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This unit could be replaced by the new Z12E engine with an output of approximately 100bhp and 150Nm of torque. More details are likely to surface in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates.

