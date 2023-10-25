CarWale
    Next-generation Maruti Swift unveiled; expected to arrive in 2024

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    39,041 Views
    • Fourth-generation Swift for India
    • Expected to arrive in India 2024

    The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been unveiled at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show. It sports an evolutionary design but has been upgraded with a host of new technologies both inside and outside the cabin.

    Evolutionary exterior design

    As has been the case for the last three generations of the Maruti Swift, this one too sports an evolutionary design. The face now gets a chrome grille with a new design for the grille itself, while the older car had horizontal slats this one has more of a mesh design. In profile, the essence of the Swift has been retained by keeping the silhouette in its entirety. Two big changes on the side are the return of the second-row handles to the door and a completely new design for the wheels which are now 16-inch units. The shapes of the tail lamps too have been retained from the outgoing model but are now with a black surround, have a new layout and are full LED units.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Rear View

    Upgraded cabin on offer

    We had expected a major overhaul for the cabin but Suzuki has gone for the upgrade route retaining many of the current elements. The instrument cluster, steering wheel, buttons and touch surfaces as well as the centre console have all been retained but there is a new dashboard, AC console, and a 10-inch display for the infotainment system.

    Where the design has not changed significantly, Suzuki has upgraded the features list with this Japanese-spec car getting a new OS for the infotainment system, level 2 ADAS, full LED headlamps and a host of safety features.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Dashboard

    Under the hood

    The car shown at the displayed at the mobility show is a hybrid model but the Indian market will get it with the familiar 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine producing 89bhp/113Nm and mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. This engine is expected to get mild-hybrid technology and CNG compatibility. Given Maruti’s investment in biogas technology, we also expect this to be on offer in the future.

    India launch, competition and pricing

    The new fourth-generation Swift is likely to come to India in 2024 and will be fully manufactured for not just India but also for exports to both LHD and RHD markets as is the case with the current vehicle. The competition includes the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Renault Triber, Citroen C3, Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter. We expect a price hike in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 over the current car. 

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
