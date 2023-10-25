India Exclusive! BMW X4 M40i to be launched tomorrow

X4 range will get the M40i variant for the first time in India

BMW had discontinued the X4 range in January this year

Earlier this year, BMW delisted the X4 coupe SUV in India, hinting that the model had been discontinued for the local market. However, the carmaker has now revealed it will be bringing the model back in the M40i variant, with a launch scheduled to take place tomorrow, 26 October.

At the heart of the BMW X4 in the M40i guise will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum output of 382bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 210kmph.

In terms of design, the new X4 M40i will boast of a blacked-out grille, LED headlamps with twin L-shaped LED DRLs, glossy black skid plates and ORVMs, new alloy wheels, and LED taillights. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, reclining rear seats, and a three-zone climate control system.