BMW X4 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 72.90 lakh

- Costs Rs 1 lakh more than Silver Shadow Edition

- Available in both petrol and diesel powertrains

BMW India has further added a new model in the ’50 Jahre M Edition’ range with the introduction of the X4. Available with a starting price of Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this bespoke SUV is produced locally at the brand’s Chennai plant and can be had in petrol and diesel powertrains.

Available at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the standard counterparts, the 50 Jahre M Edition of the luxury SUV sports the large kidney grille that is accentuated with gloss black finish. Further, the ‘M’ emblem at the front and rear along and on the wheel hub caps add a touch of exclusivity. For those who want more, there’s an M Aerodynamic Package which features a body-coloured front and rear apron and side sills.

The BMW X4 Jahre Edition rides on 20-inch Jet Black alloy wheels with M Sport brake calipers. Further, the Motorsport Package includes elements like a matte black spoiler, gloss black tail fins, and gear knob finished in carbon fibre.

Inside, the cabin is equipped with electrically-adjustable Sports seats with memory function, rear passenger seats with recline function, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an M-specific headliner with anthracite and galvanic embellishment.

The X4 50 Jahre M Edition does not get any mechanical updates and is offered with 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engines. The former puts out 251bhp and 350Nm torque while the latter pushes out 261bhp and 620Nm of peak torque. Both motors are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the BMW X4 Jahre M Edition:

BMW X4 30i 50 Jahre M Edition: Rs 72.90 lakh

BMW X4 30d 50 Jahre M Edition: Rs 74.90 lakh