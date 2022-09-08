Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 15.69 lakh

- Available across 152 Volkswagen touchpoints in India

- Based on the Dynamic Line, Topline variant in both 1.0 TSI manual and automatic variants

Volkswagen India has launched the Taigun First Anniversary in India at a starting price of Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly introduced First Anniversary Edition is based on the Topline manual and automatic variant. The prices are inclusive of the anniversary kit worth Rs 29,999. The vehicle is available in three colours: Rising Blue (new), Curcuma Yellow, and Wild Cherry Red.

The Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary edition gets 11 new elements, which include features like premium fog lamps, body-colored door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors, and aluminum pedals. Additionally, it gets the ‘1st’ Anniversary Edition badging on the exterior and interior.

The Taigun First Anniversary edition is exclusively offered only in the Dynamic Line, 1.0-litre TSI engine option that generates 114bhp and between 5,000-5,500rpm and peak torque of 178Nm at 1,750-4,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

In terms of safety, the Taigun offers 40+ safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), up to six airbags, multi-collision brakes, reverse camera, ISOFIX, tyre pressure deflation warning system, and three-point seat belts at the rear.

The ex-showroom prices for the Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition are as follows –

Taigun First Anniversary 1.0TSI MT – Rs 15,69,899

Taigun First Anniversary 1.0TSI AT – Rs 17,19,899