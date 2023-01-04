CarWale

    BMW X4 delisted from official website

    Jay Shah

    BMW X4 delisted from official website

    - Was available in 50 Jahre M and Silver Shadow special editions

    - Was powered by both petrol and diesel powertrains

    BMW India has discreetly delisted the X4 SUV from its India website. The BMW X4 was slotted between the BMW X3 and BMW X5 and was offered in Silver Shadow and 50 Jahre M editions with both petrol and diesel powertrains. 

    While the coupe body style is the X4’s USP, the SUV was also produced locally at the brand’s Chennai plant. The BMW X4 is powered by a 248bhp, 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel motor that produces 261bhp. Both powertrains are coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

    The BMW X4 received its last update in March 2022 where the SUV got a redesigned front fascia with a tweaked front grille, new LED headlamps with a revised DRL design, and reworked bumpers. The cabin of the X4 is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and reclining rear seats. 

    While there is no newer version of the BMW X4 internationally, it is unclear if the automaker will re-introduce it in the Indian market. In other news, BMW will launch the new 7 Series and i7 in India on 7 January, 2023. This will soon be followed by the launch of the new BMW X1 and BMW X7

    BMW X4
    ₹ 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
