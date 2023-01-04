Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will have rev-limiter sound and artificial gearshifts

- It will also have fake gear changes of a DCT

- Upto 600 horsepower expected

After all the popular models, the newly revealed Ioniq 5 will be the next Hyundai to get the high-performance N treatment soon. Like all the N products before, the Ioniq 5 N will have lots of horsepower, tuned suspension, better brakes and a sportier demeanour. But apart from that, it will have many first-for-EV elements as well.

Word on the street is that the high-performance Ioniq N will have close to 600 horsepower. Considering the EV6 GT, which is the spiritual cousin of the Ioniq 5, already has an output of 585bhp in its range-topping version. And, the Ioniq N will surely try to beat that. What’s more, it's also rumoured to deliver the 'same jolt and downshift vibrations you experience in ICE N cars'. This means that the Ioniq N’s sound and feel will bear resemblance to the DCT version of the i30 N hatch.

Moreover, the Ioniq 5 N will also be equipped with something called Virtual Grin Shift (VGN). This piece of hardware will be activated by pressing a button on the steering and the driver will need to pull both paddles to turn on the 'virtual shift mode'. This will enable the driver to change gears artificially. Moreover, the technology will be complemented by an ICE-like sound, even while hitting the rev-limiter. It will also have a dedicated ‘drift mode’ button which will send power to the rear wheels only.

More official details are expected to surface in the coming months.