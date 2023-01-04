CarWale

    Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is newest Italian Holy Grail

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    164 Views
    Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is newest Italian Holy Grail

    -         Part of the centenary celebration between the two Italian marques 

    -         To be delivered to a German customer 

    What happens when you bring two exotic Italian marques together to celebrate 100 years of their original collaboration? You get this – the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato. As part of the centenary celebrations for the collaboration between Alfa Romeo and coachbuilder Zagato, the Giulia SWB Zagato is a one-of-a-kind, on-off built for a special German customer. 

    Front View

    The Giulia in the name comes from the hot four-door sedan, Giulia Quadrifoglio, while the SWB indicates that it has been chopped into the shape of a two-door Zagato Coupe. Moreover, Zagato upgraded the entire build to the GTAm specification, which means it has a six-speed mechanical gearbox.  

    Right Side View

    In a typical Zagato styling, the front end is inspired by Alfa Romeo SZ (especially the 1961 Codatronca race version), but with a new 2023 Guilia three-point headlamp setup. Similarly, the back is inspired by another iconic Zagato work – the TZ3 Corsa, which won at the Villa d'Este, followed by the TZ3 Stradale based on the Chrysler Viper. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Though there’s no rear wing like the GTAm here, you do get the unmistakable ‘double bubble Zagato roof’. Power comes from the familiar 2.9-litre V6 pumping out 550bhp and 600Nm sent to the rear wheels only. The SWB work was done by Zagato artists, and the completely reworked body is made from carbon fibre.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The one-off Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato will be handed over to the German owner who already owns many iconic Italian cars like the original S.Z., 8C Competizione and many other Zagato-built Aston Martins. Although the price was no bar for this build, it’s rumoured to cost the owner upwards of 200,000 USD.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti XL6, Ignis, and Grand Vitara likely to get black colour option soon
     Next 
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will have rev-limiter sound and artificial gearshifts

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121721 Views
    811 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121721 Views
    811 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is newest Italian Holy Grail