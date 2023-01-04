Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is newest Italian Holy Grail

- Part of the centenary celebration between the two Italian marques

What happens when you bring two exotic Italian marques together to celebrate 100 years of their original collaboration? You get this – the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato. As part of the centenary celebrations for the collaboration between Alfa Romeo and coachbuilder Zagato, the Giulia SWB Zagato is a one-of-a-kind, on-off built for a special German customer.

The Giulia in the name comes from the hot four-door sedan, Giulia Quadrifoglio, while the SWB indicates that it has been chopped into the shape of a two-door Zagato Coupe. Moreover, Zagato upgraded the entire build to the GTAm specification, which means it has a six-speed mechanical gearbox.

In a typical Zagato styling, the front end is inspired by Alfa Romeo SZ (especially the 1961 Codatronca race version), but with a new 2023 Guilia three-point headlamp setup. Similarly, the back is inspired by another iconic Zagato work – the TZ3 Corsa, which won at the Villa d'Este, followed by the TZ3 Stradale based on the Chrysler Viper.

Though there’s no rear wing like the GTAm here, you do get the unmistakable ‘double bubble Zagato roof’. Power comes from the familiar 2.9-litre V6 pumping out 550bhp and 600Nm sent to the rear wheels only. The SWB work was done by Zagato artists, and the completely reworked body is made from carbon fibre.

The one-off Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato will be handed over to the German owner who already owns many iconic Italian cars like the original S.Z., 8C Competizione and many other Zagato-built Aston Martins. Although the price was no bar for this build, it’s rumoured to cost the owner upwards of 200,000 USD.