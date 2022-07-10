First sightings of new-generation BMW X3 prototype

It has been only a year since the world premiere of the third-generation BMW X3 facelift, and the fourth-generation X3 prototype has already appeared in the public, for the first time, in Germany. This fully camouflaged X3 model is set to undergo various tests before it wears the production-ready body parts. Thus, it would be premature to speculate on the global unveiling of the new-gen X3 at this stage.

The fourth-gen X3 prototype in the spy photographs indicates the new design language, especially a reshaped body shell, in comparison to the on-sale X3. Although it is not a production-ready model, the grille, headlight design, raised bonnet, traditional flap-type door handles, and other design bits are newer than the current X3.

Furthermore, it is outfitted with plain headlamps and taillamps, suggesting that the new X3 still might be at the design stage. Interestingly, the new-gen X4 is also expected to come to light soon, following the suit of the X3 prototype.

The automaker is likely to offer its latest BMW Curved Display in the newly designed cabin of the new-generation X3 or might introduce a novel infotainment setup with the SUV. Either way, it is still too early to predict anything about its interior since the X3 prototype has just entered its first stage of testing.

Now, BMW may offer a range of new or completely revamped powertrains. In the light of upcoming stricter European emission standards, the inevitable engine downsizing with intense electrification is likely to come into play for the BMW engine family. Hence the high-performance new-gen X3 M will most probably arrive in the hybrid guise. Not only that, the all-new electric iX3 could be on the cards too.