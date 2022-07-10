CarWale
    Top-three Tata cars sold in India in June 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top-three Tata cars sold in India in June 2022

    Tata Motors emerged as the third bestselling automaker in the country in June 2022. The Indian automaker missed the second rank by 3,801 units. Read below to learn more about the top-three bestselling Tata cars in India in June 2022.

    Tata Nexon

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Nexon compact SUV leads sales for Tata Motors in India in June 2022. The Indian automaker sold 14,295 units of the Nexon in June 2022 as compared to 8,033 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 78 per cent. The company recently launched the long-range version of the Nexon EV, christened Nexon EV Max. We have driven the Nexon EV Max and you can read about it on CarWale

    Tata Punch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata’s sub-four metre SUV, the Punch was the second bestselling model for the company in the country last month. Back in June 2022, Tata Motors sold 10,414 units of the Punch. Earlier this year, the company introduced the Punch Kaziranga Edition, which has further boosted sales for this sub-four metre SUV in India. 

    Tata Altroz

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz was the third highest-selling model for the company last month. Tata Motors sold 5,366 units of the Altroz in June 2022 as compared to 6,350 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 15 per cent. Interestingly, the Tiago has missed the third rank by just 56 units. 

