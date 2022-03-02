Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition – First Look

Introduction
Tata's latest product for the Indian market, the Punch sub-compact SUV has been quick to gain popularity in the Indian market. This time around, Tata Motors has introduced the ‘Untamed Kaziranga Edition of SUVs’, which include – the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and the Safari. These new models pay homage to one of the country’s popular national parks, the Kaziranga National Park. This park is home to the world’s largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses.
The Tata Punch sub-compact SUV has received a special edition variant for the first time, called the Punch Kaziranga Edition. The new model is based on the Creative and Creative iRA variants and can be had in both manual transmission and AMT options. Read below to learn about what’s new in the Punch Kaziranga edition.
How is it on the outside?
The Tata Punch micro-SUV is the first product from the company to be based on the ALFA architecture. To distinguish the Punch Kaziranga Edition from the regular variant, the vehicle comes in a Grassland Beige exterior body colour with a dual-tone roof in a Piano Black finish. The fascia is highlighted by the Piano Black Humanity Line front grille.
As for the sides, the Punch Kaziranga Edition gets Piano Black ORVMs, Satin Black Rhino mascot on the front fenders, Piano Black ORVMs, body-coloured door handles, Granite Black claddings and jet black diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels with a black tint. The new styling elements add a unique character to this micro-SUV.
Since the Punch is based on the Creative and the Creative iRA variants, it also comes pre-loaded with features such as – automatic projector headlamps and LED DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, roof rails, auto-folding ORVMs, Read wipe and washer, and more. Interestingly, the Punch Kaziranga Edition is the only one to feature a black decal on the rear windscreen with a silhouette of a single-horned rhinoceros.
How is it on the inside?
The Punch offers 90-degree opening doors. The visible tell-tale signs that this is indeed a special edition come in the form of Kaziranga embossed sill plates and the Earthly Beige dual-tone seats wrapped in premium Benecke Kaliko leather. The centre of the dashboard is highlighted by an Earthly Beige mid-pad with a tri-arrow finish. The vehicle sports Granite Black wrap on the steering wheel and the gear knob. Moreover, to further enhance the premium quotient, the steering wheel also features Piano Black switch Bezel.
To complement the overall theme, the Punch Kaziranga Edition gets Piano Black AC vents and door trims. Most of the other features, such as the seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, cooled glove box, puddle lamps, and rear seat armrest have been carried forward from the regular top-spec versions. Moreover, the Kaziranga Edition is also offered with iRA connected tech that is capable of taking remote commands, provide location-based services, receive over-the-air updates, vehicle security features, Gamification, and live vehicle diagnosis.
What’s under the hood?
Mechanically, the Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. Additionally, this micro-SUV also offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. Interestingly, the AMT option gets the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ which is particularly helpful in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. Furthermore, for added convenience, the vehicle offers cruise control and Idle Start Stop mode, which automatically turns off the engine at signals and traffic to further enhance fuel efficiency.
Safety
In terms of safety, the vehicle offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, parametric alarm system, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit, driver and co-driver seat belt reminders, and the first-in-segment Brake Sway Control – which reportedly detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to prevent the vehicle from swaying away from the driving path.
Competition and Pricing
The newly launched Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition has further upped its game in the B-segment which is dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. In terms of pricing, the Punch Kaziranga Edition commands a premium of Rs 20,000 over the standard model. With a minimal price difference, the newly launched special edition of the Punch is expected to draw good numbers.
Photography by - Kaustubh Gandhi