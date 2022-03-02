Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition – First Look

Introduction

Tata's latest product for the Indian market, the Punch sub-compact SUV has been quick to gain popularity in the Indian market. This time around, Tata Motors has introduced the ‘Untamed Kaziranga Edition of SUVs’, which include – the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and the Safari. These new models pay homage to one of the country’s popular national parks, the Kaziranga National Park. This park is home to the world’s largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses.

The Tata Punch sub-compact SUV has received a special edition variant for the first time, called the Punch Kaziranga Edition. The new model is based on the Creative and Creative iRA variants and can be had in both manual transmission and AMT options. Read below to learn about what’s new in the Punch Kaziranga edition.