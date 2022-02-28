Skoda Slavia 1.0TSI First Drive Review

The Underpinnings

The Skoda Slavia is based on the same platform as the Kushaq. And apart from sharing its engines, it has similar suspension and brake hardware too. And again much like the Kushaq, the Slavia is a nice car to drive. Maybe even nicer come a sequence of corners. But only a back-to-back drive to the two in the near future will confirm that. The things we liked from the get go includes the steering, the ride, and how adjustable it is around corners. The steering is reasonably quick. It doesn’t feel artificial in its feedback, return-ability, or heft. And there’s a linearity and predictability in the how the Slavia’s front responds to steering inputs. And we all know - predictability breeds confidence.

As a result, it’s easy to place the car around a bend. The taut suspension helps, of course. It keeps the Slavia’s nose from diving excessively at corner entry and under braking. The braking itself is pretty impressive too. Good bite, good feel, and no drama whatsoever. The body roll is well under control mid corner as well, ensuring quick direction changes are met with poise and stability instead of waywardness. And when you get on the throttle towards the exit of the corner, the rear squat isn’t pronounced. So, no pointless front wheel spins to be dealt with. In short, if you like driving, even this 1-litre setup will put a smile on your face.

The ride, meanwhile, is pliant. The suspension setup, as we mentioned earlier is on the firm side. It’s not hard or stiff, it just isn’t all absorbing. And so it doesn’t isolate the passengers from the road completely. One can hear and feel the going-ons underneath. Nothing, however, feels uncomfortable or jarring.