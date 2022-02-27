2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk First Drive Review

On the road, there’s barely any noticeable difference compared to the standard Compass diesel-automatic we drove early last year. There’s a good amount of torque supply right from the word go and with lots of cogs to play around with, the transmission shifts up quickly and seamlessly. While at it, the drivability too, feels smooth and easy. But this does have a snag – when you really want to get going and the gearbox needs to shift down a few gears before giving you any momentum. Give it some shove and there’s a decent amount of pull from the motor. The oil burner does sound a bit gruff. Thankfully the cabin has enough insulation to keep all that out. For highway runs – one of the few occasions when you can find the ninth gear labouring – the motor is smooth sailing and comfortable to cruise at triple-digit speed all day.

But with the Trailhawk badge shouting out so blatantly, it would be criminal not to take the Compass off the track and into the wilderness. And you can do that with a simple touch of a button. The Select Terrain off-road drive modes in the standard compass are already a lot competent. Here, you get extra assuredness when venturing into the unknown knowing that there’s enough electronic hardware to get through an obstacle with as little skills because the car takes care of the rest. And this intelligent hardware will also get you unstuck without much fuss (unless it’s a really dreadful terrain). Perhaps we can detail out the off-roading credentials of the Compass Trailhawk some other day – CarWale Off-Road day for instance.