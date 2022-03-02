2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Manual First Drive Review

Even in-gear acceleration is just as impressive and the Baleno even in a higher gear has enough tractability to not warrant a downshift. We can’t help thinking that with these changes, the new Baleno with that fantastic one-litre Boosterjet engine would have been a bunch of fun.

What also helps is the slick shifting five-speed manual gearbox. Shifts are precise and throws are short and it’s a joy going up and down the gears. The clutch lacks any kind of feel though and just bites at the last moment. We would have definitely appreciated a more linear clutch action. The new engine feels refined too.

Driven normally, it’s pretty silent and even when the revs rise, the Baleno sings out a sporty tune instead of a mechanical cacophony. The new Baleno now also gets bigger discs upfront and it shows in the braking. There is plenty of bite and the Baleno sheds speeds very well and quickly.

While we haven’t tested it, Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency figure of 22.35kmpl which is brilliant. But we will see how close the new Baleno gets to these figures when we test it.