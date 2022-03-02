Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition – First Look

How is it on the outside?

Tata Nexon is undoubtedly a stylish product that has been leading sales in the compact SUV for a while now. The Nexon Kaziranga edition does not get major design upgrades as compared to the standard model, however, the fresh cosmetic updates give it a unique appeal. The one you see in the images sports a dual-tone theme – Grassland Beige exterior body colour with Piano Black roof. The fascia is highlighted by a Piano Black Humanity Line and Granite Black grille with Piano Black inserts to distinguish it from the regular model.

As for the sides, the Nexon Kazianga Edition gets a prominent Satin Black Rhino Mascot on the front fender, black ORVMs, Granite Black body cladding and roof rails, body-coloured door handles, and 16-inch Jet Black alloy wheels. These new elements give the SUV a rugged character.

Apart from the fresh cosmetic updates, the Nexon Kaziranga Edition has also retained features from the regular top-spec manual and AMT variants. The feature list includes an electronic sunroof with tilt function, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and more.