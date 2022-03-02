Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition – First Look

Introduction
Tata Motors has been on a roll these last few years owing to a strong product lineup with impressive safety ratings. Last year, Tata Motors introduced the Nexon Dark Edition, which was an instant hit among car buyers. This time around, the company pays homage to one of India’s great national parks by introducing the ‘Untamed Kaziranga Edition of SUVs’, which includes – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, and the Safari.
The one you see in the images is the Nexon Kaziranga Edition which is exclusively based on the top-spec XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) variants, in both petrol and diesel engine options. Read below to learn about what’s different in the Nexon Kaziranga edition.
How is it on the outside?
Tata Nexon is undoubtedly a stylish product that has been leading sales in the compact SUV for a while now. The Nexon Kaziranga edition does not get major design upgrades as compared to the standard model, however, the fresh cosmetic updates give it a unique appeal. The one you see in the images sports a dual-tone theme – Grassland Beige exterior body colour with Piano Black roof. The fascia is highlighted by a Piano Black Humanity Line and Granite Black grille with Piano Black inserts to distinguish it from the regular model.
As for the sides, the Nexon Kazianga Edition gets a prominent Satin Black Rhino Mascot on the front fender, black ORVMs, Granite Black body cladding and roof rails, body-coloured door handles, and 16-inch Jet Black alloy wheels. These new elements give the SUV a rugged character.
Apart from the fresh cosmetic updates, the Nexon Kaziranga Edition has also retained features from the regular top-spec manual and AMT variants. The feature list includes an electronic sunroof with tilt function, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and more.
How is it on the inside?
This is where the Nexon Kaziranga Edition gets significant updates. Step inside and you are greeted by dual-tone Earthly Beige leatherette upholstery and Piano Black door trims. The seats are wrapped in premium Benecke Kaliko leather and also offers ventilated seats for the driver and the co-driver.
To further complement the overall theme, the Nexon Kaziranga edition features a Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid-pad. Moreover, the special edition model also offers auto-dimming IRVMs and an air purifier. To complete the special edition theme, the vehicle also features the embossed outlined torso of two rhinoceroses facing each other on the front headrests. Furthermore, the outlined torso of rhinoceroses can also be seen on the carpet mat, which complements the overall theme.
In addition to the new features, the Kaziranga Edition has retained features like cruise control, iRA, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, TPMS, Xpress Cool, valet mode, live vehicle diagnostics, and more, from the XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) variants.
What’s under the hood?
Mechanically, the Nexon Kaziranga Edition continues to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Turbocharged Revotron engine produces 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine can be had in both manual and AMT options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine which puts out 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel version is also available in manual and AMT options.
Safety
In terms of safety, the Nexon Kaziranga Editions offers TPMS, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, front airbags, ABS with EBD, electric stability program, electric traction control, roll-over mitigation, hill-hold control, ISOFIX, multi-drive modes, and more.
Competition and Pricing
As compared to the XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) variants, the new Nexon Kaziranga variants attract a premium of Rs 69,000, in both petrol and diesel variants. The vehicle competes against the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the Hyundai Venue. That said, the Nexon Kaziranga Edition sits a step above its competitors with its unique set of features.
Photography by - Kaustubh Gandhi