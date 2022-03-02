Tata Harrier and Safari Kaziranga Editions – First Look

Introduction
Tata Motors has been on a roll in terms of special edition variants. In the past, we have witnessed the Camo and the Dark Edition range for the Harrier as well as the Safari. This time around, the company has further expanded the special edition line up with the launch of the ‘Untamed Kaziranga Range of SUV’. The Indian automaker claims that the theme for the new special editions is inspired by India’s rich geographical and biological diversity while also paying homage to India’s great national parks.
The ones you see in the images are the newest special editions of the Harrier and the Safari. The Harrier Kaziranga Edition is based on the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants, while the Safari Kaziranga Edition is based on the XZ+ and XZA+ variants in both seven and six-seat layout options. Read below to learn about what’s new in both these SUVs.
How is it on the outside?
The Harrier and the Safari Kaziranga Editions feature the distinctive Grassland Beige Exterior Body Color with a dual-tone roof in Piano Black finish. Prima facie, the regular versions of both of these SUVs have a near-identical front end. This is also the case with the newly introduced Kaziranga Editions which feature Granite Black front grille with Piano Black inserts, to distinguish them from the regular model.
The Harrier Kaziranga Edition features Satin Black Rhino mascot on the front fenders, along with other styling elements such as black ORVMs, Piano Black door handles, Granite Black claddings, and Jet Black 17-inch alloys with a black tint. Apart from these, the vehicle gets all the regular features from the top-spec versions, which includes a panoramic sunroof.
On the other hand, the Safari Kaziranga Edition rides on a set of 18-inch Jet Back alloys with black tint. Additionally, the vehicle features Satin Black Rhino mascots on the front fenders, black ORVMs, and Matte Granite Black cladding all around. Since the new model is based on the top-spec variant, the Kaziranga Edition also offers a panoramic sunroof.
How is it on the inside?
As for the interior, the Harrier and the Kaziranga Editions get Earthy Beige Leatherette upholstery along with embossed outlined torso of two rhinoceroses facing each other on the front headrests (additionally offered in the second row for the Safari). Moreover, these SUVs also offer air purifiers and ventilated seats in the first row, while it is optional for the second row in the Safari. To highlight the special theme, both the SUVs also feature the Kaziranga embossed sill plates.
In terms of unique features, the Harrier Kaziranga Edition gets iRA connected car technology which supports remote commands, location-based services, over-the-air updates, live vehicle diagnostics, and gamification. The dashboard is adorned by a tropical wood mid-panel, Earthly Beige leather door trim inserts and grab handle, and Granite Black armrest with black deco stitches. Moreover, features like a six-way power-adjustable driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, and auto-dimming IRVM have been carried forward from the regular top-spec variant.
In addition to new features, the Safari Kaziranga Edition carries forward features like wireless charger, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay over Wi-Fi, six-way adjustable powered driver seat, and more, from the top-spec model.
What’s under the hood?
Safety
In terms of safety, these SUVs offer up to six airbags, ISOFIX, hill descent control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, auto-dimming IRVM, fog lamps with cornering function, TPMS, reverse parking camera, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and more. The SUVs also offer three terrain response modes – normal, rough, and wet.
Competition and Pricing
The Harrier and the Safari compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector/Hector Plus, and the Hyundai Alcazar. The Harrier Kaziranga Edition attracts a premium of Rs 66,500 over the standard top-spec variant. On the other hand, the Safari Kaziranga Edition attracts a premium of Rs 21,000 over the standard top-spec variant.
Photography by - Kaustubh Gandhi