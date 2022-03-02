Tata Harrier and Safari Kaziranga Editions – First Look

Introduction

Tata Motors has been on a roll in terms of special edition variants. In the past, we have witnessed the Camo and the Dark Edition range for the Harrier as well as the Safari. This time around, the company has further expanded the special edition line up with the launch of the ‘Untamed Kaziranga Range of SUV’. The Indian automaker claims that the theme for the new special editions is inspired by India’s rich geographical and biological diversity while also paying homage to India’s great national parks.

The ones you see in the images are the newest special editions of the Harrier and the Safari. The Harrier Kaziranga Edition is based on the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants, while the Safari Kaziranga Edition is based on the XZ+ and XZA+ variants in both seven and six-seat layout options. Read below to learn about what’s new in both these SUVs.