Kia Carens 1.4T DCT Luxury Plus Long Term Review: An Introduction

Introduction

At Rs 8.99 lakh for the base Premium trim, the pricing for the Kia Carens is aggressive. But, the trim isn’t exactly well-equipped. The Prestige fares better, and at Rs 9.99 lakh it is still very well priced. However, it’s the Prestige Plus version that begins to bring out the real colour of the Carens. And, at Rs 13.49 lakh, it remains a good deal.

Our long term car though is the Luxury Plus. It is the best that the Carens has to offer. And if it’s a six-seater you want - like we wanted - the Luxury Plus is your only choice. We have also decided to opt for the petrol this time around for two reasons. Petrol options, even in larger people movers like the Carens, are becoming more popular. And two, with direct injection and a turbocharger, the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder powering the Carens is among the latest in petrol tech that OEMs across the world are offering. And it’s this format that they say is the replacement for diesel.

The plan then over the next many months is to see how the Carens fares, be it commuting in the city, taking on a long road trip, doubling up as a load carrier in a pinch, and of course, as a car the family might use, enjoy and appreciate. There will be other things too, like a detailed drill-down on its comfort coefficient, its fuel efficiency, and the overall driving experience.

But first, let’s look at what we get as part of this Luxury Plus package.