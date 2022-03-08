2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First look

Engine and gearbox

The biggest change to this Wagon R is that it now gets a Dualjet 1.2-litre engine that produces 81bhp/113Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. This is the same engine as in the Swift, Dzire and Baleno.

Maruti has also upgraded the 1.0-litre engine with the same one offered in the Celerio hatchback. This engine produces 66bhp/89Nm in standard guise and 55bhp/82Nm in CNG mode. With petrol power, it gets a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT while in CNG guise you only get the five-speed manual. The ARAI efficiency figures have been released and here is how they stand for both the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre engines. We will of course perform our fuel efficiency test on both versions of the Wagon R when we get to review the car and will then be able to give you real-world FE figures.