2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First look

What is it?
India’s most successful tallboy has been updated for the New Year. Yes, we are talking about none other than the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and its 2022 model-year update. This is the first major update for the Wagon R since this generation was launched in 2019 and sees it get cosmetic updates as well as new engine options. This updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in four trim levels across six single-tone shades and two new dual-tone colour options. The 1.0-litre engine is available up to the VXi trim whereas the 1.2-litre engine is available only from the ZXi trim onwards. Both engines can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual in select trim levels.
What’s changed on the outside?
This version of the Maruti Wagon R was launched in 2019 as a generation update for the tallboy and this 2022 update carries over the exterior design without any major changes. However, you now get the option of two new dual-tone paint schemes in the ZXI+ variants. It is available in gallant red with a black roof or Magma grey also with a black roof. The top-spec ZXi+ version now also gets 14-inch alloy wheels, something that was offered only as an accessory before this update.
What about the Interiors?
The dual-tone cabin has been carried over from the outgoing model but is now trimmed in a slightly different shade of beige for the seats. The dashboard and other plastic elements retain the same grey shade as before. Dimension-wise, the Wagon R remains unchanged from the outgoing model and stands at 3.95 metres with a wheelbase of 2.43 metres. We have previously measured the Wagon R in detail and here are all the numbers.
What’s new on the feature list?
The top-of-the-line ZXi+ variant is a 7.0-inch touchscreen system running Maruti's latest version of the Smartplay studio that includes features Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity, four speakers, USB and AUX connectivity, steering mounted controls, voice control and connected car features that are expected to work through the Suzuki connect App. Also included in this top-spec model are power mirrors with integrated ORVMs and a rear wiper. All versions now get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. From the VXi trim and upwards hill-hold assist in the AMT-enabled versions are offered as standard.
Engine and gearbox
The biggest change to this Wagon R is that it now gets a Dualjet 1.2-litre engine that produces 81bhp/113Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. This is the same engine as in the Swift, Dzire and Baleno.
Maruti has also upgraded the 1.0-litre engine with the same one offered in the Celerio hatchback. This engine produces 66bhp/89Nm in standard guise and 55bhp/82Nm in CNG mode. With petrol power, it gets a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT while in CNG guise you only get the five-speed manual. The ARAI efficiency figures have been released and here is how they stand for both the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre engines. We will of course perform our fuel efficiency test on both versions of the Wagon R when we get to review the car and will then be able to give you real-world FE figures.
Pricing and competition
The updated 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R range is priced from Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and of course the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. You can also look at entry-level versions of the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Renault Triber.