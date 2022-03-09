New Volkswagen Virtus First Look

Exterior Design

The new Volkswagen Virtus is available in two versions, including Dynamic Line and Performance Line. The latter receives a host of cosmetic updates over the former, which we will be talking about a little later.

The fascia of the Virtus features a set of smoked LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, separated by a single slat grille with a chrome surround. Positioned further below is a wide air dam flanked by halogen fog lights on either side, as well as gloss black and chrome inserts for the front bumper.

The side profile of the sedan features body-coloured ORVMs, chrome inserts for the door handles, chrome window line, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Customers will be able to choose from six colours including Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, and Rising Blue Metallic.

The GT Line of the Virtus benefits from GT badging on the grille, blacked-out wheels, roof, and ORVMs, and GT Line badging on the front fenders. Also on offer are red brake calipers.

Towards the rear, the spiritual successor of the Vento features wrap-around smoked LED tail lights, Virtus lettering on the boot-lid, which also houses the number plate recess, and a chrome insert for the rear bumper, along with reflectors. The GT Line stands out with a subtle black lip spoiler on the boot-lid.