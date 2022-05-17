2022 Tata Nexon EV Max XZ Plus Lux First Drive Review

Engine and Performance

The Max in Nexon EV Max has come courtesy of a bigger battery pack which now stands at 40.5kWh as compared to 30.2kWh of the standard Nexon EV. This has given it a theoretical range of 437km as compared to the 312km of the standard car. Power and torque figures have also been bumped up from 127bhp/245Nm to 141bhp/250Nm.

Off the bat, the Nexon EV Max feels more powerful and faster in its response times despite the Max being 100kgs heavier than the standard car. In our tests, it did the 0-100kmph sprint in 8.29 seconds as compared to 9.19 seconds of the standard car indicating a boost in performance. This number indicates that despite the additional weight, the Nexon EV has lost none of its addictive performance that we liked so much in the standard car.

A new addition to this version of the Nexon EV is four-stage regenerative braking. At Level 0, there is no regen and you are driving the car like a regular two-pedal vehicle alternating between the throttle and the brake. At Level 1 the intervention is minimal and is useful at city expressway speeds while at Level 4, the regen feels almost intrusive and strongly slows down the car while recharging the battery. As a safety feature, at the highest level of regen, the brakes lights are activated so that the car behind you is not caught by surprise.

We had the car for just a few hours and found it addictive to use and can only imagine that the owners would turn it into a game to see how much charge they can put back in the batteries while driving every day. Tata has elevated the driving experience by adding two more modes for the Nexon EV Max. In Eco mode, the throttle response is the dullest and is useful to crawl in bumper-to-bumper traffic while the sport mode unlocks the full potential of the powertrain and gives you maximum punch for highway driving conditions.

As we mentioned at the start, Tata claims a theoretical range of 437km and a real-world figure of 330km which is significantly higher than the standard car, something we think is quite possible. We will of course give you the real-world range once we can put the Nexon EV Max through CarWale’s real-world EV range test.