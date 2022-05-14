Living with Tata Harrier

How practical is it?

The Harrier is a large car by all means, with a length of 4,594mm, a width of 1,894mm, and a height of 1,706mm. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,741mm. While these figures are great when it comes to ample cabin space for the occupants, driving it around in a space-starved city like Mumbai can be quite a task. That said, the ample ground clearance of 205mm ensures that the SUV is capable of effortlessly clearing the largest of the speed breakers and potholes that are no less than a crater.

Open the door and you are greeted with a black and brown interior with wooden trim inserts on the dashboard, giving it a plush feel. Then, the dashboard is highlighted by a floating 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is quite average as compared to the touchscreen infotainment units offered in Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. In fact, the system in Harrier is quite slow and lags as compared to its rivals. However, the slightly matte finish on the touchscreen infotainment offers good visibility under bright sunlight. Further, the leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel with large control buttons is easy to use. And the instrument cluster features a seven-inch colour TFT display which gives out all the important details with clarity.

Cabin space has never been a problem with Tata cars and the Harrier is no different. The SUV is spacious and comfortably accommodates five occupants, while offering ample legroom and headroom in both rows. As for stowage, the Harrier offers many functional storage spaces around the vehicle, including cup-holders in the front as well as the rear centre armrest, deep door pads, and a smartly designed glove box that does not compromise on the legroom for the front passenger.

On the downside, the USB port at the rear is oddly positioned closer to the floor and it takes some practice as well as a flat belly to access it comfortably. In the front row too, placing or picking up your cell phone from the storage pad in the centre console is not an easy affair, the space is tight and requires some effort to access your device.