CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jehan Daruvala endures tough weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    116 Views
    Jehan Daruvala endures tough weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix

    -20 second post-race penalty

    -Currently in fourth place in the driver’s championship

    Jehan Daruvala endured a tough weekend at Spielberg during the Austrian F2 Grand Prix after being given a post-race 20-second penalty dropping him from second to 12th place. It had been issued to his team after stewards deemed that the Prema Racing team had attempted to dry the track surface at Jehan’s grid spot before the race started. 

    The time penalty hit Jehan hard as he drove a brilliant race to go from 11th on the grid to second by the end of the feature race. He even looked set to inherit the lead after winner Richard Verschoor was disqualified for a fuel irregularity.

    Commenting on the race, Jehan said, “I’m gutted. All season luck has been against us and just when I thought things were finally going our way we get hit with a penalty. We did everything right today. I was expecting a tough race from 11th on the grid and, while it was tricky, we read the conditions perfectly today. The team made the right strategy call on the tyres and I was able to maximise it with my pace in the wet.”

    “It’s difficult to find the positives after having a result we fought hard for taken away from us in this fashion. We could have taken big points off our rivals today but I can still take encouragement from my pace today. We now have a weekend off before the next run of back-to-back races and it’s now full focus on Paul Ricard and Budapest. We just need to keep pushing and I’m sure our day will come,” he added.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top-three Mahindra cars sold in India in June 2022
     Next 
    Top-three Tata cars sold in India in June 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5420 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5420 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jehan Daruvala endures tough weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix