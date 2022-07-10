Top-three Mahindra cars sold in India in June 2022

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has retained the fourth rank in terms of car sales in June 2022. The automaker registered a growth of 60.1 per cent with 26,640 unit sales last month as compared to 16,636 unit sales in June 2021. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India last month.

Mahindra Bolero

The Bolero has always been a strong contributor to Mahindra’s sales in India. Back in June 2022, the Bolero continued to be the bestselling model for the company with 7,884 unit sales as compared to 5,744 unit sales in June 2021, thereby registering a growth of 37 per cent.

Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 emerged as the second highest-selling model for Mahindra in June 2022. The SUV registered 6,022 unit sales last month. Currently, the higher variants of the XUV700 attract a waiting period of over one year. The delivery timelines have been impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 claimed the third rank with 4,754 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 4,615 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a mild growth of three per cent. This SUV has missed the second rank by 1,268 units.