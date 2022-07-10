Top-three Kia cars sold in India in June 2022

Kia India is a strong competitor against major brands such as Mahindra, Hyundai, and Tata Motors. In June 2022, Kia India retained the fifth rank with 24,024 unit sales as compared to 15,015 unit sales in June 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 60 per cent. Read below to learn about the top-three bestselling Kia models in the country last month.

Kia Seltos

The Seltos mid-size SUV leads sales for Kia India in June 2022. The SUV registered 8,388 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 8,549 unit sales in June 2021, thereby witnessing a mile drop in sales of two per cent. This drop in sales is attributed to the shortage in the supply of electronic components.

Kia Carens

Kia Carens outsold the Sonet compact SUV to claim the second rank in June 2022. The Kia Carens registered 7,895 unit sales in India last month. The vehicle was recently tested by the GNCAP and you can learn more about the crash test results on CarWale.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet missed the second rank by 440 units. The company sold 7,455 units of the Sonet compact SUV in India last month as compared to 5,963 unit sales in June 2021, thereby registering a positive growth of 25 per cent.