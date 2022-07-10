CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-three Kia cars sold in India in June 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    960 Views
    Top-three Kia cars sold in India in June 2022

    Kia India is a strong competitor against major brands such as Mahindra, Hyundai, and Tata Motors. In June 2022, Kia India retained the fifth rank with 24,024 unit sales as compared to 15,015 unit sales in June 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 60 per cent. Read below to learn about the top-three bestselling Kia models in the country last month. 

    Kia Seltos

    Right Side View

    The Seltos mid-size SUV leads sales for Kia India in June 2022. The SUV registered 8,388 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 8,549 unit sales in June 2021, thereby witnessing a mile drop in sales of two per cent. This drop in sales is attributed to the shortage in the supply of electronic components. 

    Kia Carens

    Right Side View

    Kia Carens outsold the Sonet compact SUV to claim the second rank in June 2022. The Kia Carens registered 7,895 unit sales in India last month. The vehicle was recently tested by the GNCAP and you can learn more about the crash test results on CarWale.

    Kia Sonet

    Right Side View

    The Kia Sonet missed the second rank by 440 units. The company sold 7,455 units of the Sonet compact SUV in India last month as compared to 5,963 unit sales in June 2021, thereby registering a positive growth of 25 per cent.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top-three Mahindra cars sold in India in June 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.34 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.61 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.07 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.54 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.96 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.35 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.95 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-three Kia cars sold in India in June 2022