This was to be the next-generation Volkswagen Phaeton

Introduction

Timing is everything and if it is out of your control then that’s everything too. That would be the perfect way to describe the fate of what would have been the second-generation Volkswagen Phaeton that was scheduled to be launched in 2016. It’s been 20 years since the original car was launched and to mark the occasion, they have released images of the Phaeton D2 concept car.

This car was to be a new generation for VW’s flagship sedan and a shot at glory (once more) among its German rivals BMW, Mercedes and Audi. But alas, as the date got closer Volkswagen’s very own fate changed course completely thanks to the Dieselgate scandal. The event had such an impact that it globally accelerated the advent of both the EV and SUV age and for that to happen cars like the D2 Phaeton got left at the design table.

Second-generation Phaeton

The images that Volkswagen has released showcase a car that has many familiar elements visible in VW’s current crop of cars. This list includes the grille, design of the wheels and silhouette. Where this is most evident is the cabin which features dual digital displays, capacitive steering wheel controls, design and layout of the steering wheel and centre console.

It was to be offered with V6 petrol and diesel power and with an optional 4MOTION AWD. VW had also hinted at safety features like rear assist, side assist, camera-based Dynamic Road Sign Display and advanced main-beam control. These are all features available in one form or another in VW’s current crop of cars.

The idea of the Phaeton

Now as most of you would remember, the Phaeton was Volkswagen’s ultra-ambitious, ultra-luxury flagship sedan built from 2002 to 2016 and the pet project of the then VW group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. Famous words that trailed every story of the car were 300kmph all day in 50c temperature, extreme speed, extreme duration and extreme temperatures, a summary of the grand vision of Piëch for his luxury barge.

Being the flagship car, it used flagship powertrains that were shared with cars like the Audi A8L and first-generation Bentley Flying Spur. This included a 3.6-litre V6, 4.2-litre V8, 6.0-litre W12, 3.0-litre V6 diesel and a 5.0-litre V10 diesel. As a product, the Phaeton sat at the top of Volkswagen’s food chain and was a showcase for what to expect in its other cars in the future. This is something that we can relate to as much of the Polo and Vento’s cabins were derived from elements that debuted with the Phaeton.

Will it return?

Despite SUVs being the flavour of the decade, VW has put its money on a new electric flagship sedan whose first glimpses we have got in the form of Project Trinity. It will arrive in 2026 and have a high range and short charging times. Who knows they may just be called the Phaeton once again.