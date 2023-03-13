CarWale
    Kia Carens waiting period in India stretches to 12 weeks

    Jay Shah

    - To receive BS6 Phase 2 update soon 

    - Diesel versions likely to get iMT gearbox

    Kia currently has four models in its India portfolio – Carens, Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival. While Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos remain the volume gainers for the automaker, the Carens is also a high-selling model. While the MPV will receive the BS6 Phase 2 update soon, here’s a list of how long you will have to wait for the Carens if you plan on booking one. 

    Carens waiting period

    Kia Carens Left Rear Three Quarter

    Starting with the 1.5-litre petrol variants, the Premium and Prestige variants have a waiting period of up to eight weeks. Meanwhile, all other variants of 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel have a higher waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks. 

    Kia Carens BS6 2 engines 

    Presently, the Carens is available in 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol is most likely to be axed for a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions. The other two powertrains will also be updated soon to meet the BS6 Phase 2 emissions norms. 

    Kia Carens Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    As per a recently leaked document, the diesel version of the Carens is expected to be offered with an iMT gearbox. 

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 10.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
