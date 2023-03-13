Kia Carens waiting period in India stretches to 12 weeks

- To receive BS6 Phase 2 update soon

- Diesel versions likely to get iMT gearbox

Kia currently has four models in its India portfolio – Carens, Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival. While Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos remain the volume gainers for the automaker, the Carens is also a high-selling model. While the MPV will receive the BS6 Phase 2 update soon, here’s a list of how long you will have to wait for the Carens if you plan on booking one.

Carens waiting period

Starting with the 1.5-litre petrol variants, the Premium and Prestige variants have a waiting period of up to eight weeks. Meanwhile, all other variants of 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel have a higher waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks.

Kia Carens BS6 2 engines

Presently, the Carens is available in 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol is most likely to be axed for a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions. The other two powertrains will also be updated soon to meet the BS6 Phase 2 emissions norms.

As per a recently leaked document, the diesel version of the Carens is expected to be offered with an iMT gearbox.