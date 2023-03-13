MG Hector Plus waiting period extends up to 12 weeks

- Available in four variants

- Gets Level 2 ADAS suite

MG Motor India launched the MG Hector facelift and MG Hector Plus facelift at the Auto Expo 2023. Initially, the SUV was priced ranging from Rs 14.71 lakh to Rs 22.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). But the manufacturer has hiked prices by up to Rs 60,000 from 1 March 2023.

Currently, the MG Hector Plus commands a waiting period of up to eight to twelve weeks across India for all variants. The waiting period varies depending on the variant and the dealership's location.

The MG Hector Plus can be had in six and seven-seater options across four variants - Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Interested customers can choose from one dual-tone and six mono-tone colour options.

The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a CVT unit is offered only with the gasoline motor. The company has discontinued the DCT and mild-hybrid variants.

Apart from this, MG has also confirmed that it will introduce the Comet EV in the country this April. Propelling the motors of the MG Comet EV will be a 17.3kWh and a 26.7kWH battery pack with a claimed range of 200km and 300km, respectively.