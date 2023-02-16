CarWale

    Exclusive: MG Motor India to hike prices by up to Rs 60,000 from March 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Exclusive: MG Motor India to hike prices by up to Rs 60,000 from March 2023

    - MG price increase could be due to RDE norms compliance

    - Gloster SUV gets the most significant price hike

    MG Motor India is set to increase the prices across its model range with effect from 1 March, 2023. While the reason behind the price hike is not revealed; we expect this to be due to the engines that need to be updated with the upcoming BS6 2.0 norms.

    The MG Gloster will receive the most significant price rise, amounting to Rs 60,000. This will be followed by the diesel and petrol-powered variants of the Hector, prices of which will be hiked by Rs 60,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Customers purchasing the MG ZS EV from March this year will have to shell out an additional amount of Rs 40,000 over the current prices. The Astor, on the other hand, will become dearer by Rs 30,000. The said price revisions (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) will be applicable to the entire variant line-up of the respective models. This will be the second price hike from MG this year, after the first price increase took place in January 2023, when all the models became expensive by up to Rs 1 lakh.

