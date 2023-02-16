CarWale

    2023 Tata Harrier bookings open; to get ADAS and other upgrades

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Tata Harrier bookings open; to get ADAS and other upgrades

    - Bookings officially open now, expected to launch soon

    - To get ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, new infotainment screen, and more

    Tata Motors is finally adding ADAS, a 360-degree camera and many other features to its SUV duo, Harrier and Safari. And bookings for the updated cars have opened from today. The updated SUVs are expected to launch soon in India.

    Tata Harrier Rear View

    Starting with the list of changes, the first one is the ADAS tech. the Tata SUV will now get as many as 10 safety features like forward and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, door open alert, and rear cross-traffic alert. Additionally, the SUV will also come equipped with a 360-degree surround camera and six airbags.

    Tata Harrier Dashboard

    Besides the improved safety, Tata has made the Harrier cabin more upmarket with the Oak Brown theme on the dashboard. It will also house a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with an updated user interface and over 200 voice commands in six languages. 

    Tata Harrier Instrument Cluster

    Another upgrade is behind the steering wheel, where the SUV will sport a new all-digital seven-inch instrument cluster. In terms of connectivity too, the improved infotainment unit gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    Tata Harrier Front Row Seats

    Taking on the XUV700, the Harrier now gets six-way powered driver seats with memory and a welcome feature. 

    Tata Harrier Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the new Harrier will come equipped with the new BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine producing the same 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options, meanwhile, will be carried over from the outgoing model.

    2023 Tata Safari to get ADAS; bookings open

