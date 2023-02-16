2023 Tata Safari to get ADAS; bookings open

- Will get a larger touchscreen unit and digital driver’s display

- To be launched in the coming weeks

Tata Motors has commenced the official bookings for the 2023 Safari. The three-row SUV will soon be updated with new features and ADAS tech as recently showcased with the Red Dark Edition at the Auto Expo 2023.

While Tata is unlikely to make any cosmetic changes, the cabin of the new Safari will be equipped with a host of new features. As seen at the Auto Expo, the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment will be swapped for a larger 10.25-inch unit along with a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The Safari will also be festooned with more modern and premium features such as a powered driver seat with a memory function and a 360-degree camera.

Furthermore, the Safari and Harrier siblings will also be offered with ADAS features. This will be a first for a Tata model and will include active safety features such as a forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, a blind spot monitor, a rear cross-traffic alert with collision warning, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, and a lane departure warning.

Mechanically, the Safari will continue with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which has an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. This powertrain has been updated to meet the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms that will be mandatory for cars manufactured from 1 April, 2023.

While there is no official word from Tata, the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine showcased at the Expo could also make it to the new Safari.