    2023 Tata Safari to get ADAS; bookings open

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    426 Views
    2023 Tata Safari to get ADAS; bookings open

    - Will get a larger touchscreen unit and digital driver’s display

    - To be launched in the coming weeks

    Tata Motors has commenced the official bookings for the 2023 Safari. The three-row SUV will soon be updated with new features and ADAS tech as recently showcased with the Red Dark Edition at the Auto Expo 2023.

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    While Tata is unlikely to make any cosmetic changes, the cabin of the new Safari will be equipped with a host of new features. As seen at the Auto Expo, the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment will be swapped for a larger 10.25-inch unit along with a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The Safari will also be festooned with more modern and premium features such as a powered driver seat with a memory function and a 360-degree camera.

    Tata Safari Right Rear Three Quarter

    Furthermore, the Safari and Harrier siblings will also be offered with ADAS features. This will be a first for a Tata model and will include active safety features such as a forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, a blind spot monitor, a rear cross-traffic alert with collision warning, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, and a lane departure warning. 

    Tata Safari Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Safari will continue with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which has an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. This powertrain has been updated to meet the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms that will be mandatory for cars manufactured from 1 April, 2023. 

    While there is no official word from Tata, the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine showcased at the Expo could also make it to the new Safari. 

    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    2023 Tata Harrier bookings open; to get ADAS and other upgrades
     Next 
    Tata Punch, Tiago, and Altroz prices hiked

    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.07 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 19.53 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.61 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.13 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.36 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 17.80 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.03 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 17.79 Lakh

