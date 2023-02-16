CarWale

    Tata Punch, Tiago, and Altroz prices hiked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    516 Views
    Tata Punch, Tiago, and Altroz prices hiked

    - All models now available with idle start/stop feature as standard

    - Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition discontinued 

    With the recent BS6 2 update for Tata ICE vehicles, the automaker has also hiked the prices of all its models simultaneously. While the ex-showroom prices of Tata Safari and Tata Harrier have been increased by up to Rs 25,000, here, we tell you the quantum of increase in prices of the remaining portfolio vehicles. 

    Tata Altroz

    All petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz are now offered with idle start/stop technology as a standard feature. With this, the petrol trims of the Altroz are expensive by Rs 10,000, whereas the diesel versions get a price hike of Rs 15,000. The turbo-petrol variants have received an upward revision in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the variant. 

    Tata Punch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    With the PunchKaziranga edition discontinued, the micro SUV is only offered only in Camo special edition. As for the prices, the Pure variant demands a premium of Rs 3,000, and the remaining variants get a uniform increase of Rs 10,000.

    Tata Tiago

    Select variants of the Tiago recently got updated with a tyre pressure monitor system. Besides this, the petrol trims are now expensive by up to Rs 15,000. The CNG range, which is available in XE, XM, XT, and XZ Plus, has become dearer by up to Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Similarly, the prices of the XT and XZ variants of the Tiago NRG have been upped by Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. 

    Tata Tigor

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tigor compact sedan is available in three iterations – petrol, CNG, and an electric powertrain. All variants are now costlier by Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the variant.

