Tata Harrier and Safari prices hiked by up to Rs 25,000

Tata Motors has increased the prices of its entire passenger vehicle portfolio including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. This price hike is already applicable across the models and is in effect from February 2023. With this, the SUV siblings, Harrier and Safari received the maximum increment in their ex-showroom prices. Read below to learn more about the price hike.

With the price revisions, Tata Harrier now costs between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas the bigger model, Safari now comes in a price bracket of Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom). Except for the entry-level XE variants of both SUVs which got expensive by Rs 20,000, all other variants are now dearer by Rs 25,000.

In other news, Tata showcased a special edition called Red Dark Edition of both the SUV siblings, Harrier and Safari, at the Auto Expo 2023 last month. The Red Dark edition will bring more features to the already extensive feature list of the SUV duo, including the ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, red accents inside out, and a new infotainment unit.