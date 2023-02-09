Tata Nexon gets dearer by up to Rs 15,000; variants rejigged

- The new prices came into effect from February 2023

- Tata has removed some and added new variants to the SUV’s lineup

Tata Motors has revised the prices of all of its vehicles currently on sale in the Indian market. One of the brand’s popular products is the Nexon, which has now become expensive with some new variants being updated. The price hike came into effect in February 2023. Read below to find out more about the revisions made to Nexon’s lineup.

With the latest price hike, the Nexon now starts at Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XE variant in petrol. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line, XZA Plus Diesel Dark Edition variant will set you back by Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the petrol variants incur a hike of up to Rs 10,000, and diesel variants are now expensive by up to Rs 15,000.

Additionally, the Indian automaker has removed some of the variants from the lineup of the compact SUV, such as the XZ Plus and XZA Plus variants, including all their HS, L, Premium, Dark Edition, dual tone, and Kaziranga editions. Meanwhile, the brand has introduced LUX and LUXS editions in Nexon’s lineup which was previously available exclusively in the EV range of the carmaker.