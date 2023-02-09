CarWale

    Volvo evaluating setting up of global EV plant in India

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volvo evaluating setting up of global EV plant in India

    - India is among the countries being evaluated for the Volvo EV plant

    - Volvo pledges to become an all-electric brand by 2030

    Volvo, the Swedish automaker, is looking into the possibility of establishing a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Asia, but outside of China. In addition to other South East Asian countries, the brand is considering India as a possible location for this new global EV plant. 

    The facility will not only help meet domestic needs but will also ship vehicles to other international markets. Moreover, the automaker intends to release one new EV every year and strives to be an all-electric brand by 2030.

    Last year, Volvo launched the XC40 Recharge, its first electric vehicle in the country. Meanwhile, the brand is also in the works to introduce its second EV, the C40 Recharge in India in 2023.

    

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Image
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    ₹ 56.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
