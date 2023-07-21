CarWale
    2023 in cars so far: Our top feature stories

    Desirazu Venkat

    2023 in cars so far: Our top feature stories

    It’s hard to believe that more than half of 2023 has already zipped by and that we are now into the latter half of this year. As a part of our series on what’s happened in the first half of 2023, here is a round-up of all the feature stories that we have written so far.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Capital Connection: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway- First Drive

    We begin our round-up with something quite special, an exclusive for CarWale. We took a bunch of Volvo SUVs and headed out to the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway to give you a comprehensive first look at one of India’s most significant road projects of this century. Expected to open in 2024, this new roadway will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from the current 24 hours to just 12 hours!

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Everything you wanted to know about ADAS

    It’s the latest to have a feature in the C-segment and D-segment and this story is our first look at how we will be driving cars in the future. With buyers in this part of the market ready to spend on technology, it seems like the right time to bring in such driver-aids. We have, in this story, detailed, the levels of ADAS, its features, all the cars that offer it in our market currently and of course how practical it is to use on our roads.

    Rear View

    Up close and personal with the Red Bull RB7

    The marvel of F1 came close to home thanks to the Red Bull India Show Run. We had a chance to check out the 2011 dual-title-winning Red Bull RB7. In the hands of Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, it took home victories en route to driver’s and constructor’s championships. The team mechanics managing the car let us get up close and of course took the opportunity to start up the car and let it shred everyone’s ear drums.

    Wheel

    Apollo Alnac 4G Tyres Long Term Review - 5555km update

    We test a lot of cars and some accessories, but tyres, that’s not something we do often and so it only made sense that if we were testing tyres, then it would be for a lengthy duration. Fitted onto a first-generation Honda Jazz, owned by our team member Ninad, our report looks at tyre wear, noise while running, ride quality and its effect on overall mileage. We even attached a Vbox to measure braking performance.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Summer Car Care Tips

    Car care tips are mostly eternal and in this case, we hit up on summer car care tips. As the name suggests, it is all about not just driving your car in the summer months but also looking after the car in the hotter months of the year as well as how to look after yourself when driving in the heat. Of course, the biggest tip we can give you is to use common sense and patience, especially if you are setting out to do long distances.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    30 years of the Maruti Zen

    The nostalgia on this list comes in the form of a tribute story to celebrate 30 years of the Maruti Suzuki Zen. The first ‘international’ car that Maruti Suzuki launched in India, ran on our roads for just 12 years but became the symbol of the then-new middle class that was looking to buy a trendy car for the first time. Despite its diminutive size, the Zen could seat four, had a five-speed transmission and offered AC as standard across the range all the way back in 1993!    

    Left Front Three Quarter

            

    Tata Tiago EV goes Iftaar to Sehri for Ramadan Food Trail

    Our yearly quest to go and taste the best of the best that the month of Ramzan has to offer in terms of food was fulfilled this year too but with a modern touch. While the last two times had been with ICE vehicles, this time around we went with a Tata Tiago EV. The journey and food did not change with chaos and mouth-smacking dishes highlighting both respectively. What did change though was that we did not add to the noise all around and we also got a glimpse of what this journey would be like in the future. 

