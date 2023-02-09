CarWale

    Jeep Meridian Club Edition launched in India at Rs 27.75 lakh

    Jay Shah

    Jeep Meridian Club Edition launched in India at Rs 27.75 lakh

    - To be available in limited numbers

    - Introductory prices applicable till 28 February, 2023

    Jeep India has launched the Meridian Club Edition in India at an introductory price of Rs 27.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is based on the Limited 4x2 manual variant of the SUV and costs Rs 2.35 lakh less than the standard version. However, the changes to the Club Edition are only limited to cosmetic highlights. 

    Jeep Meridian Dashboard

    While most of the features from the Limited trim have been carried forward, the Meridian Club Edition gets a handful of add-ons such as a dual-tone paint scheme and a side-rail-mounted roof rack. It also gets a one-piece side step along with a contrasting black decals on the hood and a ‘Club Edition’ badge on the tail gate. Besides this, there are no changes to the cabin of the Meridian and is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a nine-speaker Alpine stereo system, a wireless charging pad, and a digital instrument cluster. 

    Mechanically, the Meridian Club Edition gets no changes. It continues to be propelled by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It can only be had with a six-speed manual gearbox with the power being sent to the front wheels. Here’s our detailed driving review of the Jeep Meridian.

    Jeep Meridian Image
    Jeep Meridian
    ₹ 27.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
