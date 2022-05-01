2022 Jeep Meridian First Drive Review

Now, this FWD variant that we started off driving doesn't get any driving modes. This 168bhp engine might look underpowered for a 1.8-tonne vehicle but it is par for the course. In fact, it does more than good and Jeep's claim that the Meridian can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 10.8 seconds feels believable. With 350Nm of torque on tap, it gathers speed quickly and the gearshifts are smooth too. That said, it still isn't the quickest of transmissions and there's a slight delay in response of this torque converter.

Yes, the gearbox seamlessly shifts with gentle throttle inputs, but once you stomp the accelerator, the lag in downshifting gets evident. You'll have to plan well to overtake a long vehicle. Else you can take control via manual shifting through the cog as it misses paddle shifters. There were only a few sections of road in Chandigarh where we could achieve triple-digit speeds, and maintaining those speeds even with five people aboard was easily manageable. We're now waiting to put this through our V-Box and fuel efficiency tests to ascertain its real-world performance figures. Hopefully soon!