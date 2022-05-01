Audi E-Tron GT First Drive Review

When it’s ready to roll, artificial noises emanate from the E-Tron GT’s speakers to make up for the lack of mechanical sound. On the move, this GT is smooth, undramatic, and progressive. However, when launching the E-Tron off the mark in boost mode, all of the 534 horsepowers is put down to the tarmac and the GT launches into the horizon with an eerie silence, while your internals are courteously rearranged.

Unique to the E-Tron GT is the two-speed transmission for the rear-axle motor – a lower gear for slow speed drives, and a higher gear for higher speeds. And you can feel the transmission shift when hurriedly barreling down a smooth piece of tarmac. Behind the wheel, the GT is sufficiently quick yet comfortable for everyday drivability. Yet it isn’t intimidating or scary when pushed a little. All of the usable power is channelled to the road quite intelligently and though you’d sometimes feel the wheel spin under acceleration, it’s always under control, helped by traction sent to all four wheels, courtesy of e-quattro.

What’s more, when braking, it’s the electric motors that work more than actual brakes to decelerate recuperating energy in the process. Meanwhile, the paddle shifters behind the steering are for brake energy regeneration, which cannot be manually controlled. That said, it is reassuring to know there’s good braking prowess to keep things under control when pushing the E-Tron GT.