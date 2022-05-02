2022 Honda City e:HEV ZX Hybrid First Drive Review

Engine and performance

There are two parts to this and the first part involves a deep dive into the technical aspects of the powertrain that we have covered in our first look at the Honda City e:HEV you can find the link here as well as our video listed below.

In terms of the drive experience, at speeds below 40kmph, the electric motor is silent and at startup, it is only when you look at the speedometer, that you realise the car is ready to go. At low speed, progress is smooth and effortless due to the electric motor providing instant torque. The pure EV range is very minimal and sources have indicated it would not be possible to calculate a realistic figure due to the system being designed to not let the battery drop below a certain charge level.

However, up the pace and the petrol engine comes to life to start charging the batteries. You do feel some of that lag associated with CVTs as the powertrain builds up the pace but you are never short of grunt and it is easy to perform overtakes even on large vehicles with short notice. At highway speeds, with the petrol motor powering the wheels it feels like the conventional City, which is not a bad thing at all and will go a long way in creating an appeal for this version of the City.

The shift between each of these modes is seamless allowing you to drive normally as one would do in such a car, thus normalising the driving experience for anyone looking to make the jump into hybrid vehicles. The paddle shifters behind the wheel provide various degrees of regeneration with noticeable steps between each of the three stages. This is aided along by a B-mode in the gearbox that irrespective of your speed will go to the same stage of regeneration that you last set. It’s a form of engine braking but also recharges the batteries.

The headline of this powertrain setup is a claimed F.E of 26.5kmpl and when combined with the 40-litre fuel tank gives a range (on paper) of 1063kmpl and this is without range anxiety.